Julio Jones has huge day as Atlanta Falcons hold off rally by St. Louis Rams

NOTES: The Falcons had 1 yard rushing in the first half and finished with 36 rushing yards on 16 carries. ... Rams wide receiver Chris Givens had five catches for 105 yards. ... Falcons wide receiver Roddy White played but still was slowed by a high ankle sprain. He had three catches for 21 yards. ... Atlanta punter Matt Bosher made a huge play at the end of the third quarter, leaping up to grab a high snap in his own end zone. He then got off a wobbly punt that rolled for 63 yards.