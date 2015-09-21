Julio Jones happy with 13 catches, wanted 15 vs. Giants

One of the safer bets from Sunday's slate of games was that Falcons receiver Julio Jones would have a field day with a beleaguered Giants secondary, and this was without the knowledge that Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie would eventually go down with a concussion.
This isn't really a reflection on cornerback Prince Amukamara, who had the yeoman's responsibility of handling Jones on his own. This was more about a pronounced lack of safety help. Over the top, he has rookie Landon Collins and veteran Brandon Meriweather -- both brand new to a relatively complex defensive scheme that hinges on cohesion.
Because of this, Jones delivered. His 13 catches and 135 yards were eye-opening, but given the circumstances it seems like even Jones was expecting a better day.
That's right. He wanted to catch all fifteen passes thrown in his direction.
"I had 15 targets, I think, today, and I caught 13," Jones said, via ESPN.com. "I think I did OK today. Wish I could have caught all 15, but that happens."
Jones is 26 and might just be entering into his prime years. After two straight monstrous performances, he is embodying the rebirth of a Falcons team that everyone saw as a legit Super Bowl contender just a few years ago.
Maybe 15 catches is attainable after all.