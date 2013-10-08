Julio Jones (foot) could miss Atlanta Falcons' season

Published: Oct 08, 2013 at 06:25 AM

An already difficult season for the Atlanta Falcons just took a calamitous turn.

Julio Jones loss sinks Falcons

The Falcons fear Julio Jones is lost for the year. Marcas Grant writes it could derail the fantasy value of everyone in Atlanta's passing game. More ...

NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday, per a team source, that the Falcons have "legitimate concern" that wide receiver Julio Joneswill miss the season with a right foot injury.

The Falcons are sending Jones for a second opinion Tuesday for what they fear might be a foot fracture, a source informed of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported the news.

Jones was surprised by the news, and he didn't believe the injury would be season-ending, Rapoport reported Tuesday.

"The first reports were not encouraging, but we will wait to see what the second (opinion) comes as," Falcons coach Mike Smith said during Tuesday's news conference.

Jones played in Monday's 30-28 loss to the New York Jets, finishing with eight catches for 99 yards. Darlington -- on the scene in Atlanta on Monday -- reported the All-Pro limped out of an X-ray room after the game.

This very well could be the knockout blow for the Falcons, reeling at 1-4 and now facing the very real possibility that their top weapon has played his final snap of the season. It's a bitter pill to swallow for a team that entered the year in Super Bowl-or-bust mode.

