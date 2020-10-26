Julio Jones doesn't want to be traded from Falcons: 'I know what I mean to this team'

The Atlanta Falcons' latest inexplicable loss, falling 23-22 on a last-second play to Detroit, will undoubtedly lead to more speculation that the 1-6 team could have a trade-deadline fire sale.

Don't expect the most expensive pieces to be hawked.

﻿Julio Jones﻿ doesn't have any desire to leave Atlanta.

"No," Jones said Sunday when asked if he wanted to get traded, per the team's official website. "I play football. I know who I am, I know what I got going on. I know what I mean to this team."

Jones' desire to remain a Falcon meshes with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's Sunday report that neither Jones nor Matt Ryan﻿ is on the trade block.

Not only are the Falcons not interested in selling their top assets, but the salary-cap consequences for either would also be massive, with both signing new extensions in recent years that came with buckets of guaranteed money.

Jones' stance also meshes with what Falcons CEO Rich McKay -- who is the acting GM as well after the firing of Thomas Dimitroff -- told NFL Network last week.

"We have a good football team," McKay said. "We have a lot of good football players, some of which are very good football players. Don't look for us to be trading those football players, we won't be calling teams about that. Do we anticipate anything? We really don't. It's not our mindset, our mindset is to try win football games. To win them this year and next year."