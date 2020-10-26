Around the NFL

Julio Jones doesn't want to be traded from Falcons: 'I know what I mean to this team'

Published: Oct 26, 2020 at 08:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons' latest inexplicable loss, falling 23-22 on a last-second play to Detroit, will undoubtedly lead to more speculation that the 1-6 team could have a trade-deadline fire sale.

Don't expect the most expensive pieces to be hawked.

﻿Julio Jones﻿ doesn't have any desire to leave Atlanta.

"No," Jones said Sunday when asked if he wanted to get traded, per the team's official website. "I play football. I know who I am, I know what I got going on. I know what I mean to this team."

Jones' desire to remain a Falcon meshes with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's Sunday report that neither Jones nor Matt Ryan﻿ is on the trade block.

Not only are the Falcons not interested in selling their top assets, but the salary-cap consequences for either would also be massive, with both signing new extensions in recent years that came with buckets of guaranteed money.

Jones' stance also meshes with what Falcons CEO Rich McKay -- who is the acting GM as well after the firing of Thomas Dimitroff -- told NFL Network last week.

"We have a good football team," McKay said. "We have a lot of good football players, some of which are very good football players. Don't look for us to be trading those football players, we won't be calling teams about that. Do we anticipate anything? We really don't. It's not our mindset, our mindset is to try win football games. To win them this year and next year."

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.

Related Content

news

Washington LB Jon Bostic unlikely to be suspended for hit on Andy Dalton

Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who knocked Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton out of the game with a nasty head shot, is unlikely to be suspended for his actions but will be fined, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake's X-rays on his ankle were negative, Ian Rapoport reported. Here are more injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Monday.
news

Adam Gase gives up play-calling vs. Bills; Jets still fall to 0-7 

Jets coach Adam Gase has been pestered for weeks about giving up play-calling. He'd refused to do so. On Sunday, he changed his mind. 
news

What to watch for in Bears-Rams 'Monday Night Football' matchup

In a game featuring two of the NFC's best, a victory for either team could impact the NFC playoff picture as we approach the midway point of the season. Here's what to watch for on Monday Night Football when the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Budda Baker on DK Metcalf's tackle: 'That's the first time I've ever been hawked in my entire life'

﻿DK Metcalf﻿ is a freak of nature. That's what Budda Baker learned when the Cardinals safety was tackled from behind by the Seahawks WR on a pick-six attempt on Sunday night.
news

NFC East becomes first division in NFL history without a 3-win team through Week 7

Following Washington's dismantling of Dallas on Sunday afternoon, Week 7 will end without an NFC East team reaching three wins. It's a new low for a division that's been more hype than substance for the past several seasons. 
news

Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown 'an insurance policy' for Buccaneers

Set to come off an eight-game suspension shortly, Antonio Brown has signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers that coach Bruce Arians tabbed "an insurance policy" for the team
news

Falcons RB Todd Gurley 'mad as hell' for scoring go-ahead TD in loss to Lions

The Falcons are finding new ways to lose. ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ is taking blame for Sunday's loss to the Lions, this after he scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. 
news

Patriots bench Cam Newton after QB throws 3 interceptions vs. 49ers

After throwing his third interception against the 49ers, quarterback Cam Newton was pulled on Sunday and Jarrett Stidham replaced him as Patriots QB. 
news

Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap tweets house is for sale amid trade reports

﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ appears ready to leave Cincinnati. The disgruntled defensive end again took to social media to voice his frustrations immediately following the Bengals' last-second loss to the Browns on Sunday, effectively putting his residence up for sale.
news

NFL Week 7: What we learned from Sunday's games

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers staved off a Titans rally to remain undefeated, while Washington battered the Cowboys and the Packers looked impressive at the Texans' expense. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL