Julio Jones could miss OTAs, wants contract update

Jones, a wideout who has posted four straight seasons of at least 1,400 receiving yards, wants an update to his contract, which is scheduled to pay him $10.5 million in 2018, Rapoport reported. The star receiver sat down in 2015 to sign his deal, which is a somewhat backloaded contract with his largest single base salary coming in the second-to-last year of the pact (2019) at $12.5 million. Jones' average annual salary ($14.25 million) places him eighth in the league at the position, behind Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Jarvis Landry, A.J. Green and Davante Adams (per Over The Cap). That list alone proves his deal has become outdated.