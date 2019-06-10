Around the NFL

Julio Jones among Falcons flock to report for minicamp

Published: Jun 10, 2019 at 03:41 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Key members of the Atlanta Falcons have reported for the start of the three-day mandatory minicamp, which kicks off Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that receiver Julio Jones, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, pass rusher Vic Beasley, and linebacker Deion Jones have shown up to the team facility and will take part in minicamp, per sources informed of the players' situations.

Players report to the facility on Monday to take physicals ahead of on-field minicamp workouts beginning on Tuesday.

The quartet of Falcons skipped voluntary OTAs, but all had been expected to report for mandatory minicamp. Monday's news confirms they will indeed be on the field this week.

How much the Joneses will do on the field is another question. Falacons coach Dan Quinn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday that both Julio and Deion Joneswill not participate in drills this week as they rehab foot injuries.

Atlanta brass expressed confidence last week that contract situations for the flock of Falcons would get dealt with at some point.

The Falcons have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal with franchise-tagged Jarrett. The defensive tackle already signed his franchise tender, meaning he would have been subject to fines if he skipped mandatory work (players who have not signed their tags would not be subject to fines).

Beasley and Deion Jones both enter the final seasons of their rookie contracts.

Julio Jones has two years left on his deal, but the team is working toward a new contract that would re-align his pay with the top of the receiver market (currently 11 wideouts make more per year than Jones).

