Julian Edelman underwent second surgery on foot

Edelman's health is a huge X-factor for the Patriots' offense. He missed seven games in 2012 with a foot injury and two games in 2014. New England has better depth than usual at the position with Edelman, Amendola, Chris Hogan, Mitchell, Keshawn Martin, Aaron Dobson and Nate Washington. Hogan could wind up being a bigger factor early in the season if Edelman is not back to full strength.