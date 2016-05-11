Julian Edelman underwent second surgery on foot

The New England Patriots' wide receiver group continues to be a source of news in May. Following Danny Amendola's pay cut and the drafting of fourth-round pick Malcolm Mitchell, the team's No. 1 option has undergone surgery.
Julian Edelman recently underwent minor surgery on his left foot to reinsert a screw from a past procedure, a source informed of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Edelman was spotted wearing a protective boot at the Patriots' facility Wednesday, but he's on track to return for training camp, Rapoport added.
ESPN first reported the development.
Edelman originally broke the foot in November and missed the final seven games of the regular season after undergoing surgery. He returned for the playoffs, but was clearly not fully healthy in the AFC Championship Game. It was previously reported Edelman wouldn't need a second surgery, but things apparently took another direction.
Edelman's health is a huge X-factor for the Patriots' offense. He missed seven games in 2012 with a foot injury and two games in 2014. New England has better depth than usual at the position with Edelman, Amendola, Chris Hogan, Mitchell, Keshawn Martin, Aaron Dobson and Nate Washington. Hogan could wind up being a bigger factor early in the season if Edelman is not back to full strength.
Players are almost always "on track" in May to be ready for training camp, but the story often changes once the pads go on.