Julian Edelman: The Patriots 'grade people differently'

"I think they the Patriots] grade people differently, honestly," Edelman told [Peter King of NBC Sports. "They don't want distractions. They want guys that are versatile. They want mentally tough football players. That's what I've seen through my career being there. They want a smart, physical, tough football player. If you don't have that, you're probably not gonna be there. So I've been fortunate to have a bunch of teammates -- pretty much all the teammates I've had have been pretty good guys. You've got these young kids out here that have to learn, but you learn from the guys above you. I learned from the Kevin Faulks. I learned from the Toms, the Wes Welkers, the guys that worked hard that were there that were playing at a high level consistently. If you don't, they usually get rid of you."