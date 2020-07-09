Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum

In response to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts this week, Julian Edelman, one of the few active Jewish NFL players, had a proposition: The two wide receivers help educate each other.

"I've been getting hit up by everyone asking me about this DeSean Jackson post and I wanted to take some time before I responded because it's a complicated issue and I wanted it to be thoughtful," Edelman said in a social media video. "I wrote down some of my thinking. I've seen DeSean play in his career, make outstanding football plays. We've communicated over social media. I've got nothing but respect for his game. I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation.

"I'm proud of my Jewish heritage, and for me, it's not just about religion. It's about a community and culture as well. I'm unusual because I didn't identify as Jewish until later in my life. Whenever I encountered hatred, it never felt like it was really aimed at me. It was only after I was part of this community that I realized how destructive hate is. Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred. It's rooted in ignorance and fear. I remember experiencing a little bit of this hate in 2011, when I was called a k--- on the football field. There's no room for anti-Semitism in this world.

"Even though we're talking about anti-Semitism. I don't want to distract from how important the Black Lives Matter movement is and how we need to stay behind it. I think the Black and Jewish communities have a lot of similarities. One unfortunate similarity is that they're both attacked by the ignorant and the hateful. It's really hard to see the challenges a community can face when you're not part of it. So what we need to do is we need to listen, we need to learn, we need to act. We need to have those uncomfortable conversations if we're going to have real change.

"So, to that end, DeSean, let's do a deal. How about we go to D.C. and I take you to the Holocaust museum and then you take me to the African-American Museum of History and Culture? Afterwards, we'll grab some burgers and we have those uncomfortable conversations. This world needs a little more love, compassion and empathy. Take care."

Jackson apologized twice for publishing an Instagram post of an image of a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, that said, in part, "(white) Jews will blackmail America. (They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were." Jackson also shared posts of controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who watchdog organizations have described as anti-Semitic and homophobic -- the posts were later deleted.

The Eagles released a statement condemning Jackson's posts and stating they'll continue to "evaluate the circumstances."