Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 11:10 AM

Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In response to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts this week, Julian Edelman, one of the few active Jewish NFL players, had a proposition: The two wide receivers help educate each other.

"I've been getting hit up by everyone asking me about this DeSean Jackson post and I wanted to take some time before I responded because it's a complicated issue and I wanted it to be thoughtful," Edelman said in a social media video. "I wrote down some of my thinking. I've seen DeSean play in his career, make outstanding football plays. We've communicated over social media. I've got nothing but respect for his game. I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation.

"I'm proud of my Jewish heritage, and for me, it's not just about religion. It's about a community and culture as well. I'm unusual because I didn't identify as Jewish until later in my life. Whenever I encountered hatred, it never felt like it was really aimed at me. It was only after I was part of this community that I realized how destructive hate is. Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred. It's rooted in ignorance and fear. I remember experiencing a little bit of this hate in 2011, when I was called a k--- on the football field. There's no room for anti-Semitism in this world.

"Even though we're talking about anti-Semitism. I don't want to distract from how important the Black Lives Matter movement is and how we need to stay behind it. I think the Black and Jewish communities have a lot of similarities. One unfortunate similarity is that they're both attacked by the ignorant and the hateful. It's really hard to see the challenges a community can face when you're not part of it. So what we need to do is we need to listen, we need to learn, we need to act. We need to have those uncomfortable conversations if we're going to have real change.

"So, to that end, DeSean, let's do a deal. How about we go to D.C. and I take you to the Holocaust museum and then you take me to the African-American Museum of History and Culture? Afterwards, we'll grab some burgers and we have those uncomfortable conversations. This world needs a little more love, compassion and empathy. Take care."

Jackson apologized twice for publishing an Instagram post of an image of a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, that said, in part, "(white) Jews will blackmail America. (They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were." Jackson also shared posts of controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who watchdog organizations have described as anti-Semitic and homophobic -- the posts were later deleted.

The Eagles released a statement condemning Jackson's posts and stating they'll continue to "evaluate the circumstances."

In one of his apologies, the 33-year-old Jackson promised to better educate himself on discrimination of all peoples. Taking Edelman up on his offer would be a step in that direction.

Related Content

FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear
news

FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear

Free-agent running back Lamar Miller is getting up to speed ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Houston Texans starting RB, who missed all of the 2019 campaign with a torn ACL, posted a video running and cutting. 
Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987
news

Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987

Cam Newton will be just the fourth player to wear the number for New England in a regular-season game and the first non-kicker. No Pats player has sported No. 1 since Tony Franklin in 1987.
Walter Payton Man of the Year and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai walk near the field prior to Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won 41-33. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

'Bittersweet' for J.J. Watt to root on wife, Kealia, from afar

As the sports world continues to figure out how to navigate practicing and playing amid a pandemic, the Texans DE is cheering on the Red Stars' forward from farther away than he'd like. 
Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract
news

Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract

Rex Burkhead's base compensation drops from $3 million to $2 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The restructuring includes a $550K signing bonus, $1.05M in base salary and $400K in per-game roster bonuses.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

George Kittle sees 'hungry' 49ers itching to return to Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle says he has noticed that his teammates are hungry to return to the Super Bowl just months after falling short of a championship.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs around the edge during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. Houston won 22-19 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

J.J. Watt: Decision on preseason about safety, but sees 'flip side'

First and foremost, Texans defensive end believes playing or not playing preseason games is about safety, but worries about bubble players not getting chance. 
Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'
news

Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'

The Ravens running back is "hopeful" for the season to come, but stresses it "needs to be in a safe, effective and efficient" way. 
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys continue to play the waiting game with their free agents. With the current collective bargaining agreement still in place and uncertainty whether a new one will be in force before the new league season begins next month, negotiations between Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and Prescott have gone nowhere. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
news

Current Cowboys offer for more years than Dak Prescott desires

A week away from the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term deal, Cowboys QB doesn't like the length of Dallas' current bid. 
Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot
news

Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot

Per the league transaction wire, longtime former Panthers star quarterback signed his contract with the Patriots on Wednesday. 
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

RB Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers

49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon. 
NFL action is seen during a kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens in a general stadium view from the upper level at midfield with a fisheye lens before an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans beat the Ravens 28-12. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Ravens reduce seating capacity for 2020 to less than 14K

A determination on whether fans will be allowed to attend NFL games this year ultimately awaits, and it may vary by stadium. The Ravens on Wednesday became the first team in the league to voluntarily reduce their maximum capacity.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL