JuJu Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring injury

JuJu Smith-Schuster is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the rookie receiver as a "small" hamstring issue, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The team will limit Smith-Schuster's practice time early this week, but Tomlin noted the young player needs reps before playing Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers.

It doesn't sound like the injury would sideline the breakout receiver, but hamstrings can be fickle monsters, which makes JuJu's status something to monitor as we inch towards the weekend.

For the season, Smith-Schuster has 33 receptions for 568 yards and five touchdowns. The rookie has surpassed Martavis Bryant as the Steelers' No. 2 target behind Antonio Brown.

