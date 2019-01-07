JuJu named Pro Bowl replacement for Antonio Brown

After Pittsburgh's season ended following a win over Cincinnati, it emerged that Brown, who did not play with a supposed knee injury, didn't attend the team's Saturday walk-through and then left the game Sunday at halftime.
This followed a week when the Steelers voted Smith-Schuster, not Brown, the team's MVP, and then Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a "disagreement" in practice.
Brown has not spoken with his teammates or coach Mike Tomlin since being deactivated for the Week 17 win.
Brown led the team with 15 receiving touchdowns and 168 targets, while Smith-Schuster paced the Steelers with 111 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards.