Around the NFL

JuJu: James Washington will 'sneak up on everybody'

Published: Jul 08, 2019 at 10:54 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

With Antonio Brown out west, JuJu Smith-Schuster is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Pittsburgh. But the Steelers still need to figure out who Ben Roethlisberger's second option will be.

Donte Moncrief, Ryan Switzer, Eli Rogers and rookie Diontae Johnson should all see attention from Big Ben, but according to Smith-Schuster, second-year receiver James Washington will be Pittsburgh's breakout pass-catcher in 2019.

"But you talk about a young dude who's up and coming, it's going to be James Washington," Smith Schuster told ESPN. "A guy from Oklahoma State, came to the Steelers his rookie year, started off slow but figured it out and got the ropes down.

"This past summer workouts that we had, he's been doing amazing, a great job. I'm super excited to see how he does this year. He's our guy that's going to sneak up on everybody."

Washington started six games in his rookie year, behind Brown, Smith-Schuster and Switzer, and caught 16 balls on 38 targets for 217 yards and a touchdown. His 42.1 catch percentage was the lowest on the team among skill players with at least 14 targets.

Washington should see an increase in playtime in 2019 from last year's 526 snaps (47.1 percent), and the receiver is readying himself for an larger workload. Washington told The Athletic during offseason workouts that he dropped 15 pounds to 210 in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

The receiver admitted that he was "burned out" in his rookie year during which he saw his snap count flutter and his quarterback criticize him on local radio. All that has encouraged Washington to prepare differently for Pittsburgh's upcoming training camp.

"I am just trying to come in more confident," Washington told The Atheltic's Mark Kaboly in May. "It wasn't that I played without confidence last year, but I wanted to come in with that sense of urgency that I felt like I lacked a little last year."

Count Smith-Schuster among the teammates who have already noticed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings sign former Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook

The expected addition of Dede Westbrook to the Vikings receiving corps has come to fruition.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham noncommittal about return, but says knee is 'feeling great' 

Odell Beckham is still working his way back from a torn ACL. The star WR isn't sure when he'll be 100%, but he's confident that the Browns "have a special opportunity" to win it all in 2021.
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals agree to 4-year, $40 million extension

The Bengals have locked up their best edge rusher. Sam Hubbard and Cincinnati agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Roundup: Colts place OT Eric Fisher on PUP list ahead of training camp

The Colts will begin training camp this week without left tackle Eric Fisher. That was always expected but is all but official after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list Sunday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow healthy heading into training camp

The Bengals start training camp Tuesday, and so will ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. The second-year QB was not included on the team's physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Deshaun Watson reports to Texans training camp Sunday, still seeks trade

Deshaun Watson was among the Texans QBs to report to training camp Sunday, Ian Rapoport reports. The embattled star was present for testing to begin entry into camp, though his stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged.
news

Dak Prescott declines to divulge vaccination status: 'I don't necessarily think that's exactly important'

As teams continue to digest Thursday's NFLPA memo regarding unvaccinated players, Cowboys star Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the matter amid intensifying discussions.
news

Cleveland Browns unveil 75th anniversary uniform

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating their 75th anniversary in style. The team unveiled a special-edition uniform Saturday morning through its mobile app that pays homage to different looks throughout franchise history.
news

Roundup: Bears trading WR Anthony Miller to Texans; Browns, Broncos sign rookies

As rookies begin reporting to training camp, many of them are finally signing their first NFL contracts. The Browns locked up the remainder of their draft class Saturday, as first-round CB Greg Newsome II and third-round WR Anthony Schwartz put pen to paper.
news

Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich no longer on staff due to COVID-19 requirements

New England co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer on the Patriots coaching staff for reasons related to the league's COVID-19 requirements. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 'buried' ankle injury, wants to play in preseason

The Dallas Cowboys have moved past 2020, and that includes ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. The QB completed his first two practices of training camp and said his ankle is "the last thing I'm thinking about."
news

Seahawks willing to make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with new deal

The Broncos made Justin Simmons the highest-paid safety in the NFL earlier this offseason. Seattle's Jamal Adams should leapfrog him soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW