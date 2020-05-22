JuJu: Big Ben is 'back,' ready to lead Steelers to 'big year'

If you took Smith-Schuster's word, though, you'd be ecstatic and anxious for the season to begin.

"You're getting a version that we all expect that he will be at. He's back," Smith-Schuster said. "He's doing what he's doing. He's throwing NFL passes, there's nothing more to that. I'm excited, James Conner is excited, Ryan Switzer is excited. We're doing things, we're supposed to be doing. And with the great defense we had last year, and this upcoming season I can't wait to play with him."

Though they missed the playoffs last season and were never really in the conversation in the larger AFC discussion, the Steelers should be commended for managing to finish 8-8 amid the circumstances. Year one without both Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown brought more challenges than one could anticipate, starting with the loss of Roethlisberger after just two games. James Conner's persistent injury issues didn't help, nor did the loss of Smith-Schuster to injury, causing him to miss four games. The Steelers went from a team led by a future Hall of Famer at quarterback who was working with promising talent at receiver and running back to a team with an offense engineered by a backup handing off and throwing to backups.