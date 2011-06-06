Judge upholds sentence for killer of Gayle's pregnant girlfriend

Published: Jun 06, 2011 at 01:44 PM

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A judge has refused a request for a lighter sentence by a woman convicted of killing the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bears defensive back Shaun Gayle.

Attorneys for Marni Yang, of Deerfield, Ill., filed the motion to reconsider the life in prison sentence as the final required step before appealing her conviction for the Oct. 4, 2007, slaying of Rhoni Reuter and Reuter's unborn child.

Prosecutors accused Yang of carefully planning the execution of someone she viewed as a rival for the football player's affection.

Defense attorneys argued Monday that a life sentence was excessive. Now that Associate Judge Christopher Stride has rejected the argument, Yang's attorneys said they will file an appeal with the 2nd District Appellate Court.

