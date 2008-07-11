Judge sides with Redskins against American Indians

Published: Jul 11, 2008 at 10:40 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) -The Washington Redskins have won the latest round in a 16-year court battle against a group of American Indians, prevailing on a technicality that again skirts the issue of whether the team's nickname is racially offensive.

In a ruling dated June 25 and first circulated Thursday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled that the youngest of the seven Native American plaintiffs waited too long after turning 18 to file the lawsuit that attempts to revoke the Redskins trademarks.

The lead plaintiff, Suzan Shown Harjo, said Friday the group will appeal.

"She ruled as we anticipated she would: for the loophole that would allow everyone to avoid the merits of the case," said Harjo, president of the Washington-based Morning Star Institute that advances Native American causes.

Harjo and her fellow plaintiffs have been working since 1992 to have the Redskins trademarks declared invalid. They initially won - the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office panel canceled the trademarks in 1999 - but Kollar-Kotelly overturned the ruling in 2003 in part because the suit was filed decades after the first Redskins trademark was issued in 1967.

The U.S. Court of Appeals then sent the case back to Kollar-Kotelly, noting that the youngest of the plaintiffs was only 1 year old in 1967 and therefore could not have taken legal action at the time.

But Kollar-Kotelly's new ruling rejects that possible argument. She wrote that the youngest plaintiff turned 18 in 1984 and therefore "waited almost eight years" after coming of age to join the lawsuit.

The judge did not address whether the Redskins name is offensive or racist. She wrote that her decision was not based on the larger issue of "the appropriateness of Native American imagery for team names."

The Redskins declined to comment, referring calls to attorney Bob Raskopf, who has been representing the team and the NFL in the case. Raskopf did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The case now heads back to the U.S. Court of Appeals. Should it agree that Harjo's group was too old to sue, she has a backup plan: A group of six American Indians ranging in age from 18 to 24 filed essentially the same lawsuit two years ago. That suit is on hold until Harjo's case is resolved.

Harjo therefore anticipates that one day, a court will have to decide once and for all whether the Redskins name is offensive.

"It's so ironic that they would like to get rid of this though the loophole of passage of time, when we're in our 16th year of litigation," Harjo said. "Unbelievable. If this (lawsuit) were a child, we would be preparing the child to go to college."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patience is Kansas City's virtue: Chiefs got back to Super Bowl by overhauling personnel and strategy

The Chiefs had to radically alter their offensive philosophy last offseason after trading away Tyreek Hill, with GM Brett Veach overhauling the receiving corps. Jeffri Chadiha explains how Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes made it work, getting Kansas City back to the Super Bowl.

news

Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Cowboys select RB Bijan Robinson; Saints snag QB

In her first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cynthia Frelund uses her analytical model to project Picks 1-31. Which three teams does she have drafting WRs?

news

Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

The Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as the new defensive coordinator on DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will look to prove he's one of the upper echelon at his position on Sunday when he shares the field with one of the elite to ever play tight end, Travis Kelce.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE