Judge rules Super Bowl ticket holders' lawsuit can proceed

Published: Nov 30, 2011 at 08:13 PM

DALLAS -- A federal judge has rejected the NFL's request that she throw out a lawsuit filed by ticket holders displaced during the seating fiasco at the Super Bowl at Cowboys Stadium.

The lawsuit was filed after 1,250 temporary seats were declared unsafe just hours before the February game between the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington, Texas. It says 475 ticket holders were forced to watch from standing-room locations while others were relocated, causing them to miss part of the game.

In a 10-page order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn of Dallas ruled that the plaintiffs' breach-of-contract claim against the National Football League can proceed. She ruled that if the plaintiffs win, they can get compensation far beyond the amount offered by the NFL.

