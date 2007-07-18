Judge orders parenting class for Bears' Urlacher, ex-girlfriend

Published: Jul 17, 2007 at 08:01 PM

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A judge has ordered Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and the mother of his toddler to take a three-hour parenting class.

Urlacher and his ex-girlfriend, Tyna Robertson, are in a legal battle over Urlacher's parental visits with his 2-year-old son, Kennedy.

The boy lives in Joliet with Robertson but visits the NFL star at his Lake Forest home, 62 miles away.

Urlacher has accused Robertson of violating a court order to drive their son to a tollway rest stop roughly halfway between their homes so he can pick the boy up for visits. The linebacker's attorneys say he has missed at least four overnight visits with his child.

Robertson's attorney, Heather Nosko, said Urlacher just wants to have his son driven to him when it's convenient. She said her client never purposely missed visits.

Will County Circuit Judge Dinah Archambeault on Wednesday ordered both parents to take the parenting class before they return to court Sept. 10, saying the class should help the pair learn how to deal with each other. They do not have to take the class at the same time.

"I'm glad she ordered parenting classes because Brian needs it," Robertson said. "Based on his actions, he's not a good role model, and I pray that he changes."

Neither Urlacher nor his attorney, Anita Ventrelli, commented on the hearing.

In 2003, Robertson filed a $33 million civil sexual assault lawsuit against former "Riverdance" star Michael Flatley, but it was later dismissed. Flatley countered with a still-pending lawsuit claiming extortion, fraud and defamation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 14 games, Brock Purdy's first start

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 14 of the NFL season.

news

Week 14 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: The Brock Pot

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) expected back in regular season; QB Brock Purdy (oblique/ribs) day to day

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected back during the regular season after suffering MCL and ankle sprains during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is day to day with an oblique/ribs injury, the team announced on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE