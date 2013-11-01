Judge OKs $50 million settlement for NFL case involving retirees

In his order Friday, Magnuson said those who objected because they were lured by the prospect of a lucrative personal payout have strayed from the initial goal of the lawsuit - to help those players who were suffering from dire physical, mental and financial needs. He said the majority of the class -- more than 25,000 players -- recognized the settlement for what it is: a boon for thousands of former players who can now benefit from a large financial payout to a fund that is organized for their benefit.