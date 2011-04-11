Judge Nelson grants motion to add Smith to players' counsel

Published: Apr 11, 2011 at 05:05 AM

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Nelson on Monday granted the motion by the Brady class to add NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith to the players' counsel, and consolidated the Brady et al v. the National Football League et al and Eller et al v. National Football League et al cases.

Whitworth: Players might slack off

Andrew Whitworth isn't worried about the lockout because of money. The Bengal fears the quality of football will fall because some players won't work hard all the time. More...

Adding Smith, who practices law in Washington, D.C., to the legal team allows him to participate in any and all mediation that might take place under Nelson's supervision in St. Paul, Minn. Lawyers who practice in a different state must file for approval through the court.

Nelson had indicated on Wednesday during the injunction hearing that she would consolidate the Brady and Eller cases. Neither the Brady plaintiffs nor the NFL objected to combining the cases, according to a court document filed Monday.

Attorneys for the NFL and players held a Friday morning conference call, attended by Nelson, to discuss how and where -- and under whose authority -- they are willing to resume mediation during the league lockout.

The primary differences in opinion sat with the players requesting that Nelson appoint a mediator and hold the sessions in federal court, and the NFL asking for them to return to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, where the sides went through 16 days of mediation in late February and early March.

Those talks failed to result in a new collective bargaining agreement, and the old one expired. The NFLPA decertified, saying it no longer represented players in bargaining under labor law, which allowed them to sue the league under antitrust law. Owners locked out the players, creating the NFL's first work stoppage since 1987.

The players say the lockout is illegal, and the owners claim the decertification of the union was a negotiating ploy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DeSean Jackson ready for comeback: 'I ain't retired. I'm a free agent.'

Veteran NFL speedster DeSean Jackson has interest in coming back to play and the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are tops on his list.

news

Why successful college coaches like Matt Rhule fail in the NFL; plus, the five most rugged running backs

Why do successful college coaches like Matt Rhule continue to fail in the NFL? Bucky Brooks provides his answer to this enduring football question. Plus, a hard-hitting ranking of the top five most rugged running backs in the league right now.

news

Andy Dalton will start at QB for Saints vs. Bengals; WRs Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry ruled out

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will have another chance to take down his former Bengals squad Sunday. Coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that Dalton will make his third consecutive start in place of Jameis Winston.

news

Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers

The Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Panthers. Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE