Judge: Former Lions WR Rogers must repay team $6.1M

DETROIT -- A judge says former Detroit Lions receiver Charles Rogers must repay $6.1 million to the team.
Rogers was suspended for substance abuse in 2005 and was released by the Lions the next year. The team has been trying to recoup two-thirds of his $9.1 million signing bonus.
U.S. District Judge Julian Abele Cook said Monday the money must be repaid. An NFL arbitrator made the same conclusion in 2008.
Lions attorney Thomas Bruetsch declined to comment on Tuesday. A message seeking comment was left with Michael Cafferty, a lawyer for Rogers.
Rogers was the second pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. In January, the former Michigan State star was sentenced to 93 days in jail for violating a court order to stay sober.
