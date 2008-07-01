Judge declares mistrial for former Bengal WR

CINCINNATI (AP) -A judge has declared a mistrial in the assault case of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry.
An eight-person jury in Cincinnati told the judge Tuesday they were unable to agree on a verdict. Hamilton County Municipal Judge Richard Bernat then dismissed the jury and set a hearing for July 8.
Eighteen-year-old Gregory Meyer accused Henry of punching him in the face in March. The 25-year-old Henry said he was acting in self-defense.
The judge earlier dismissed a criminal damaging charge that alleged Henry had broken Meyer's car window with a beer bottle in the altercation.
The Bengals released Henry on April 3 after his fifth arrest since 2005, and last month he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL.