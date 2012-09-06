Analysis

Juan Castillo's Philadelphia Eagles defense will dominate in 2012

Published: Sep 06, 2012 at 10:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

jason-babin-mark-sanchez-120906-wide.jpg

When Andy Reid made the surprising decision to appoint longtime offensive line coach Juan Castillo as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator, he entrusted the strength of the team to an inexperienced defensive architect.

After a few rough patches in Castillo's debut season, the Eagles' defense started to find its way under his direction. Thanks to a strong performance over the final month of the season (Philadelphia only allowed 11.5 points per game and held opponents to an average of 265 total yards over the final four games), the Eaglesranked eighth in total defense and tied for first in sacks.

Considering the unrelenting criticism of Castillo's work, those numbers were certainly surprising. But once I took some time to study tape from the end of 2011 and the 2012 preseason, I discovered a vastly improved defensive play-caller utilizing a refined scheme that finally suits the team's personnel.

The Eagles defense will give opponents fits in 2012, and here are three reasons why:

1. The wide-nine defense produces sacks by the bunches.

Castillo took a lot of heat for Philly's wide-nine front in 2011. Critics pointed to the Eagles' struggles against the run as a major concern. However, the NFL is a passing league and most defensive coaches emphasize the importance of getting hits on the quarterback. Philadelphia was outstanding at generating pressure on the passer, led by a defensive line that accounted for 46 of its 50 sacks. Jason Babin (18) and Trent Cole (11) ranked among the league leaders in sacks, spearheading the Eagles' rush off the edges. As a result, Philly only surrendered 20-plus points in three of its final 10 games, and started to show the dominance that many envisioned prior to the season.

In the screengrab below from the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia is aligned in a wide-nine front with Cole and Babin lined up on the outside edges of the tight end and offensive tackle:

The defensive ends' wide alignment gives them a better angle at the quarterback, while making it difficult for blockers to get into position to stop them. On that play, Cole employed a speed rush to blow past left tackle Doug Free for a sack.

Click here to see full video of the play.

In the following screengrab from the Week 14 win over the Miami Dolphins, Babin is aligned in a wide-nine position. On this play, Babin utilizes the threat of his speed and quickness to get Miami right tackle Marc Colombo out of position:

With Colombo overreacting to the upfield rush, Babin is able to execute a spin move to the inside to nab another sack:

Click here to see full video of the play.

The wide alignment of the defensive ends also allows the Eagles to incorporate various stunts to confuse blockers in pass protection. In this screengrab from the Eagles' Week 14 defeat of the Dolphins, Babin aligns in a wide-nine technique before slanting hard inside through the A-gap:

With the defensive tackles looping outside of Babin's rush, the Dolphins lose sight of the Eagles' top rusher, resulting in another sack.

Click here to see full video of the play.

2. Castillo's decision to incorporate more man coverage plays to the strengths of Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

When the Eagles acquired Asomugha and Rodgers-Cromartie last offseason, most expected the team to feature more press coverage to take advantage of both players' length, athleticism and cover skills. Both are viewed as premier bump-and-run corners in the NFL, and their ability to harass receivers on the edge disrupts the rhythm of the passing game. Last season, Castillo inexplicably played more zone coverage than man-to-man, resulting in disappointing play from his star cornerbacks.

Asomugha, in particular, struggled while playing within a scheme that required him to play away from the line of scrimmage. He is not a natural ball hawk and lacks the polished footwork to shadow receivers while utilizing finesse techniques. Although he tallied three interceptions as a zone-based corner, the return to bump-and-run coverage will allow him to play to his strengths and get back to being a dominant force on the perimeter.

Rodgers-Cromartie will also benefit from the decision to incorporate more man-to-man coverage. He is one of the best athletes in the NFL, and his ability to maintain hip-pocket position on receivers makes it difficult for quarterbacks to find open windows. With a chance to get back to playing sticky man-to-man coverage, Rodgers-Cromartie could re-emerge as the ball-hawking playmaker who amassed 13 interceptions in his first three seasons (as opposed to zero in 2011).

3. Castillo's keen understanding of pass protections will lead to a more diverse blitz package.

Castillo's experience as an offensive line coach has been underappreciated in his new role as a defensive play caller. With 13 years as an NFL O-line coach, he has studied every conceivable pass-protection scheme. That gives him valuable insight when breaking down opponent's tape. Castillo started to craft creative blitzes that resulted in free rushes at the quarterback toward the end of last season. He certainly will have an expansive playbook to exploit protection schemes in 2012.

In the following screengrab, the Eagles are aligned in a creative pre-snap look with Cole and Babin lined up in the A-gaps to attract the attention of the Dolphins' three interior blockers:

After the snap, the Eagles execute a complex blitz that features Babin on a looping stunt. The right guard is preoccupied with the whereabouts of Cole and Babin, allowing Casey Matthews to run free through the B-gap for a sack:

Click here to see full video of the play.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Josh Allen, Deebo Samuel, Joe Burrow among NFL statement-makers during Super Wild Card Weekend

The opening weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs provided a series of inspiring opening statements. Whose contributions stood out the MOST? Adam Schein spotlights nine individuals.
news

Aura of uncertainty surrounds Cowboys following quick playoff exit

Where do the Cowboys go from here? Jim Trotter senses uncertainty around the franchise in the wake of a mistake-laden playoff loss to the 49ers.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's games

The opening day of Super Wild Card Weekend saw the Bengals and Bills advance, while the Raiders and Patriots were sent home. Judy Battista lists winners and losers from the first day of the postseason.
news

RB Index: Who is the NFL's next great running back? Plus, the final top-15 rankings at the position

Who is the NFL's NEXT great running back? Maurice Jones-Drew has his eye on one bruising rusher who could be poised for a monster season in 2022. Plus, a final ranking of the top 15 RBs of this season.
news

NFL rookie rankings: Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons headline top 25 after transcendent regular season

With the 2021 NFL regular season in the books, Daniel Jeremiah provides a final ranking of the top 25 rookies. Who claims the No. 1 spot: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons or Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase?
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Mac Jones outduels Josh Allen; Bengals win in double OT

Will Mac Jones fuel a Patriots upset by outdueling Josh Allen? Which team prevails in a double-overtime classic: Bengals or Raiders? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: X-factor for each of the 14 teams

As we head into the 2021 NFL playoffs, who is poised to emerge in this searing tournament spotlight? Bucky Brooks identifies one X-factor for each of the 14 postseason teams.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Cowboys edge past 49ers; Rams cruise by reeling Cardinals

 What can we expect in the latest installment of a classic playoff rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers? Who'll win the rubber match between the Rams and Cardinals? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game on Super Wild Card Weekend. 
news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2021 regular season

With the 2021 regular season in the books, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the primary starting quarterbacks from all 32 teams. So ... who claims the No. 1 spot: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?
news

2021 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Why Packers, Chiefs, Colts deserve multiple selections

With the regular season in the rearview, Nick Shook assembles his personal 2021 All-Pro Team and discusses why the Packers, Chiefs and Colts are deserving of multiple selections on offense.
news

2021 All-Pro Team picks on defense: Why Cowboys, Titans should receive multiple selections

With the regular season in the rearview, Nick Shook assembles his personal 2021 All-Pro Team and explains why the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are deserving of multiple selections on defense.
news

Weighing fifth-year options for 2019 NFL Draft's first-round picks: To exercise or not to exercise?

Of the 32 first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft, how many deserve to have the fifth-year option picked up? Our resident personnel maven, Marc Ross, provides an up/down vote on each player. What's the conclusion on Daniel Jones? How about the Raiders' three first-rounders?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW