Juan Castillo's Philadelphia Eagles defense will dominate in 2012

Castillo took a lot of heat for Philly's wide-nine front in 2011. Critics pointed to the Eagles' struggles against the run as a major concern. However, the NFL is a passing league and most defensive coaches emphasize the importance of getting hits on the quarterback. Philadelphia was outstanding at generating pressure on the passer, led by a defensive line that accounted for 46 of its 50 sacks. Jason Babin (18) and Trent Cole (11) ranked among the league leaders in sacks, spearheading the Eagles' rush off the edges. As a result, Philly only surrendered 20-plus points in three of its final 10 games, and started to show the dominance that many envisioned prior to the season.