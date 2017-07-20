Around the NFL

Jourdan Lewis' domestic violence trial scheduled

Published: Jul 20, 2017 at 05:13 AM

Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis' domestic violence trial is scheduled for Monday, his attorney told NFL.com.

John A. Shea said his client and prosecutors did not reach a settlement during Thursday's pre-trial hearing in Ann Arbor (Michigan) 15th district court. Shea said jury selection will begin Monday morning and he hopes the trial will be over Tuesday.

Lewis was in attendance for Thursday's hearing. The Cowboys open training camp Monday and he's expected to miss at least the first two days of camp. Lewis signed his rookie contract with the team last month.

The misdemeanor charge stems from an alleged physical altercation the former Michigan standout had with his girlfriend in Ann Arbor in March. Police told NFL.com they determined Lewis was the aggressor in the alleged assault after two interviews with his girlfriend.

Lewis, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 16. Under Michigan law, he faces a maximum of 93 days in jail and a fine of $500 if convicted.

Since the alleged incident occurred before he was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of this year's draft, he is not subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

"I think I will be exonerated from everything," Lewis said after being drafted on April 28, per The Dallas Morning News. "I'm completely innocent. I believe that wholeheartedly."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also said at the time that the team thoroughly looked at his situation before deciding to draft him.

"We were satisfied that we would be OK there," Jones said.

