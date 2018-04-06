Josh Rosen the best QB in 2018 draft; Don't count out Cowboys

From a skills standpoint, RGIII is certainly talented enough to play in the league as a backup quarterback/spot starter. He flashes enough arm talent to make every throw in the book while also displaying above average athleticism as a runner. Although the former Pro Bowler has flawed mechanics and inconsistent footwork that impact his accuracy and ball placement, he is an adequate thrower from the pocket, particularly when he's able to make pick-and-stick throws without hesitation. He lacks outstanding anticipation as a thrower but has a good enough fastball to fire the rock past defenders when he sees the open window. Griffin is at his best hitting crossers at short and intermediate depths and firing the ball to receivers on isolation routes (hitches, slants and hinges) on the outside. In addition, he is an effective deep-ball passer (go routes and post routes) following hard play fakes in the pocket (full flow play-action).