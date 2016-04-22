Around the NFL

Josh Norman will face plenty of tests with Redskins

Published: Apr 22, 2016 at 12:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Now that he has departed Carolina for the nation's capital, Josh Norman will likely face a stiffer test than any NFL cornerback in September.

The Washington Redskins draw three of the league's five best wide receivers in Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham in the season's first three games.

Football fans will have their popcorn ready for Norman's Sept. 25 matchup with Beckham after last year's fireworks between the two rivals led directly to the NFL's new automatic ejection rule.

In a recent interview with NFL Network's Lindsay Rhodes on NFL Total Access, Norman escalated the feud by leaving Beckham off his list of the NFL's best wideouts.

Although Beckham essentially suffered a mental meltdown versus the Panthers in December, he beat Norman's coverage often enough to leave roughly 100 yards on the field that day.

Prior to his back-to-back matchups with Beckham and Julio Jones late in the season, Norman had limited the murderer's row of Jones, Bryant, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans and T.Y. Hilton to a combined nine catches and 89 yards in five games versus his coverage.

It will be interesting to see how Norman is deployed in Washington.

He rarely shadowed No. 1 receivers in Carolina because the Panthers are primarily a zone coverage team. Redskins defensive coordinator Joe Barry also runs a lot of zone, which means Norman might not play a lockdown role even if he boasts the length and movement skills to pull it off.

From yet another angle, why have Norman "travel" around the field when Bashaud Breeland emerged as a playmaking Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback in his own right last season?

Regardless of Norman's role, he's not out of the woods at the end of the season's first month. The schedule picks up again after the Week 9 bye, with clashes versus Jordy Nelson, Alshon Jeffery and the Cardinals' dangerous trio in addition to rematches with Bryant and Beckham.

The highlight, though, is the Week 15 nationally televised Sunday night showdown versus Kelvin Benjamin and a Panthers team that rescinded its franchise tag on the All-Pro cornerback on Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
news

Jim Irsay: Colts looking to add exciting defensive free agent who could 'make a big difference'

The Colts might not be done making splash plays this offseason. Earlier this week, in an interview with the team's official website, Colts owner Jim Irsay said general manager Chris Ballard could add a defensive playmaker.
news

Falcons CB Casey Hayward on narrative Atlanta is rebuilding: 'Who says we can't' contend?

The  Falcons look like a rebuilding roster following the Matt Ryan trade. But that's not how the players in the locker room will view the situation. Just ask Casey Hayward.
news

Mahomes on new overtime rule: 'Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives his take on the new OT rule for the playoffs.  
news

New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to 'work with' Jameis Winston: 'This is his thing, and I'm here to help him out'

A year ago at this time, quarterback Andy Dalton was headed to the Bears with a starter's mindset.

Now, the 11-year veteran has touched down in New Orleans with the realization that he's there to support incumbent starter Jameis Winston in any way that he can. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look at one with whom they just recently became familiar.
news

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿'s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles: 'We're not changing the program, we're trying to add on'

Todd Bowles ended last week as the defensive coordinator of Buccaneers, but by the time Wednesday arrived, he was preparing to take the second head-coaching job of his career. Tampa Bay introduced Bowles as head coach on Thursday in a press conference.
news

Bruce Arians: 'Succession is way more important to me' than pursuing another ring as Buccaneers coach

The timing of Bruce Arians' retirement announcement, 67 days after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason, seemed odd, but for the longtime coach, it was all about having a positive succession plan in place and knowing the Buccaneers were in good hands before ultimately passing the torch.
news

Ex-Broncos TE Noah Fant became frustrated with how he was used in offense

Now in Seattle, Noah Fant said this week that he became frustrated with how he was used in Denver. In Fant's view, he's a field-stretching weapon but was primarily utilized as an outlet with run-after-catch ability with the Broncos.
news

Mike McCarthy says Cowboys won't move Micah Parsons to DE: 'We want him moving around'

Micah Parsons filled in at defensive end as a rookie when injuries struck and dominated after the move. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy understands the desire to play the DROY at edge rusher but disagrees with the potential change.
news

Panthers GM on drafting quarterback: 'At some point you have to take a shot, especially in the top 10'

Selecting No. 6 overall in next month's first round, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer acknowledged this week that it would be a tough choice between grabbing one of the top blockers and filling the most important position in sports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW