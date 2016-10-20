Josh Norman tops new CB rankings; Malcolm Butler's steadiness

You know what they say: No news is good news. And that's exactly the kind of season Bulter has had. The third-year corner quietly has handled his business this year after struggling early in the season. In the first two games, Butler allowed 18.2 yards per reception. But after six weeks, that number has decreased to 13.7 yards per catch (still about 1.5 yards per catch more than any of my top three CBs this week). In total, he's given up 15 catches on 28 targets for 205 yards and one touchdown. The lone score came at the hands of Brandon LaFell last week. Since Week 3, Butler's numbers are comparable to those in my top 10. It's not how you start, but how you finish -- and he's starting to hit his stride in the middle of the season.