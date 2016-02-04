Josh Norman: The Panthers' Ultimate Warrior

"Since I was in middle school, actually coming up, like I always knew I was gonna be here," Norman said. "I was always had that thought it my progression, in my mind. Just getting to the point of getting here, man, and overcoming all the obstacles that I was faced with. That was the main thing for me because I knew the talent that I had, it was just all gonna work that hard to meet that talent. And the things that I had to overcome, they was just a test for me in order to say okay, are you gonna go through this wall or are you gonna get stuck behind it? And I just kept hitting man."