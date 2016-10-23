Josh Norman suffers concussion in Redskins' loss

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman left in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions after suffering a concussion, the team announced.
Norman took a hard fall while in coverage of Marvin Jones in the third quarter and walked off the field directly to the locker room.
The crown jewel of the Redskins' defense, Norman has had an effective first season in Washington, limiting multiple opposing star receivers to minimal gains. Opposing offenses have been forced to turn elsewhere to make inroads against Washington's pass defense, as evidenced by the Week 1 game in which Pittsbugh's Antonio Brown lit it up against Breeland.
Norman has impressed folks across the league, including NFL Network's Ike Taylor, who placed Norman atop his Week 7 cornerback rankings.