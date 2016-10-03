Josh Norman 'sips tea' on Julio Jones' 300-yard game

Norman, who somehow forgot Jones' nine-catch, 178-yard performance the last time the two faced off in a 2015 Panthers loss, will get plenty of flak for the shade he's tossing at the 1-3 Panthers and in some ways he deserves it. After his new team had him play away from Steelers wideout Antonio Brown in Week 1 and Dez Bryant in Week 2, his first real one-on-one matchup against a top-level wideout took place in Week 3 against Odell Beckham. In a win over the Giants, Norman tracked the star receiver for the majority of his seven-catch, 121-yard performance.