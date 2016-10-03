Around the NFL

Josh Norman 'sips tea' on Julio Jones' 300-yard game

Published: Oct 03, 2016 at 02:15 AM

Because Josh Norman fancies himself as the league's premier shutdown corner, he was eager to weigh in on Julio Jones' monster 300-yard game against his former team on Sunday.

"I'm just gonna sip my tea on that one," Norman said, via CSN Mid-Atlantic, quoting the famous Kermit meme.

Norman, who somehow forgot Jones' nine-catch, 178-yard performance the last time the two faced off in a 2015 Panthers loss, will get plenty of flak for the shade he's tossing at the 1-3 Panthers and in some ways he deserves it. After his new team had him play away from Steelers wideout Antonio Brown in Week 1 and Dez Bryant in Week 2, his first real one-on-one matchup against a top-level wideout took place in Week 3 against Odell Beckham. In a win over the Giants, Norman tracked the star receiver for the majority of his seven-catch, 121-yard performance.

But really, Norman's willingness to weigh in is directly tied to our willingness to goad him into saying something. Norman is a tremendously fun player to watch, mostly because of his immense confidence on and off the field. That translates to sound bites that fit neatly into little boxes: Team A gives away Player B and now can't beat Team C.

Hopefully we all realize that it's more complicated than that. There's a good chance Jones would have still put up beastly numbers against the Carolina Panthers even if Norman was still playing there. Norman can have some time to consider it over a cup of tea.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington bringing Ereck Flowers back in trade with Dolphins

Ereck Flowers﻿' tumultuous NFL career appears to have achieved some stability, and he's heading back to where he first found it. The Dolphins have agreed to trade Flowers to the Washington Football Team.
news

Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round picks is Monday, May 3, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.
news

DeVonta Smith on weight questions: 'We're not weightlifting. We're not bodybuilders'

DeVonta Smith may have won the Heisman last season but is still facing questions about his weight. Tuesday, the former Alabama star -- who is expected to be among the top wideouts drafted -- dismissed questions about the issue.
news

Trey Lance: 'I think I have the potential to be the best quarterback in this class'

Trey Lance could be drafted as high as third overall to San Francisco or fall down the board to the bottom of the top 10. Few, however, question the talent the North Dakota State product possesses -- from his big arm to his mental acumen. 
news

Kyler Murray on whether he has any influence on Cardinals draft: 'I don't know why I wouldn't'

Kyler Murray is the foundational cornerstone of the Cardinals franchise. As such, the third-year QB says he feels his input should be considered when it comes to Arizona's draft selections. 
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'one of the many things' considered with No. 5 pick

The Bengals are poised to select an impact player at No. 5 who should immediately upgrade their offense. Whether it is offensive tackle Penei Sewell or receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the most significant topic of discussion.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Tuesday's news and notes

Alabama's Najee Harris, Clemson's Travis Etienne and North Carolina's Javonte Williams are the consensus top three running backs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing one of them at No. 24 overall, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.  
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on possible Julio Jones trade: 'You have to listen if people call on any player'

First-year Falcons GM Terry Fontenot was asked about the recent reports of Atlanta receiving trade calls for star wideout Julio Jones, and gave an honest assessment given the team's current cap situation.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Draft Week-palooza Day 1 

A room filled with some heroes – Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, starting with Sessler's elation over a pick at the draft 9 years ago
news

Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is 'our guy,' will 'be our quarterback for the foreseeable future'

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed Aaron Rodgers' existing contract and where he fits into Green Bay's plans on Monday, doubling down on the team's conviction in continuing the Rodgers era.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Monday's news and notes

Having fallen a win shy of the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admits it's always "tempting" to trade up to grab a difference maker. Titans GM Jon Robinson's eyeing draft talent that he can plug-and-play right away.
news

Baker Mayfield focused on winning over contract extension: 'Everything will happen how it should'

After the Browns recently picked up his fifth-year option, Baker Mayfield isn't concerned about a possible extension. The fourth-year QB believes that will come if he continues to win games for Cleveland.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW