Josh Norman signs 5-year, $75M deal with Redskins

Norman immediately turns the cornerback position into a strength for last year's NFC East champions. Bashaud Breeland was highly productive in 2015 and will make for a fascinating starting duo with Norman. Will Blackmon, Quinton Dunbar and Greg Toler all add depth. Chris Culliver, coming off ACL surgery, is a candidate to hit the bricks. The team still could use help at safety, but coach Jay Gruden mentioned in March that Blackmon and fellow cornerback Deshazor Everett could see snaps at the position. Adding a player of Norman's abilities gives the Redskins incredible flexibility.