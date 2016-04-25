Josh Norman says Redskins are a team 'on the rise'

After drawing the interest of nearly a dozen NFL teams last week, Josh Norman's final decision came down to the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.
Speaking at his introductory news conference Monday, Norman explained that he opted for the Redskins because they are poised to become an annual postseason contender.
"I did my homework. I did my research," Norman said, via the Washington Post. "This team, I'm telling you, is on the rise. That's what ultimately made my decision. It wasn't about all that other stuff. Yeah, it's great to set your family up for life. I did that along with coming to a championship team, man. Blessings in both hands, what's the odds of that?"
It certainly helped that Washington made Norman the highest-paid cornerback in the league, sending owner Daniel Snyder's private Jet, "Redskins One," with defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell to woo the All-Pro.
Is Norman's assessment of his new team realistic?
Norman ought to know about repeating atop the division. His Panthers became the first team ever to win back-to-back NFC South titles.