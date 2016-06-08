Josh Norman: Panthers' pass rush didn't make me

"Those guys are great, man; they are a great pass rush," he said, via ESPN.com. "Who's going to say they're not? You got Star (Lotulelei), KK (Kawann Short). My goodness, those interior guys, I love them. They're my guys. Charles (Johnson) and Kony (Ealy). But I'm in Washington, D.C., with the Redskins, and so do we have good pass-rushers on the edge. Look at (Ryan) Kerrigan. We're going to get big Junior Galette back. Those are motors on the edge. Big-time motors.