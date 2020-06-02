Josh Norman, Josh McCown create dialogue on race in America

In wake of the ongoing protests around the country following the death of George Floyd, NFL Total Access committed its time on Monday to focus on the issues at hand.

Joining NFL Network's Steve Wyche, a round table including Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman, quarterback Josh McCown, and NFL Network's Michael Robinson, held a transparent discussion on the country-wide protests and the resolute actions needed going forward. Norman and McCown are each members on the Players Coalition task force.

"For me, personally, this is a time we should all be praying," Norman said in response to the notion of athletes sticking to sports. "This is a time we definitely need to take out and reflect. It's definitely one of those times where racism has been at its highest point since Jim Crow. I think that if you go back all the to that time, there's been plenty of cases where we've been band-aiding what's been going on and when you look at it decade after decade after decade, these racist events have occurred and there have been band-aids pulled over them. But now we're here in the new millennium, 2020, and that band-aid has been pulled off, and you see what it really is for those who have blinders on and don't really want to see what it is to go through life in America as a black man.

"It's really really hard and frustrating to grasp how others don't understand what the feelings is, but now they're seeing that things have transpired, that it's much much worse than they thought. And as I go back to that band-aid analogy -- we need to sew that up. We need to find a way where we come together and sew that band-aid up. No longer let it be a band-aid, no longer let it be a wound that's there, we need a doctor to come in and souse that thing up. Or else the next generation is going to carry it on. They're seeing it. You see picture and videos of children out there protesting, little people -- those are our future. So what are we sharing with them? What are we telling them? And when I look at that as an NFL player having a voice to say something because I actually have been in that space before, we all haven't been here, we all just didn't happen to be here, we had to work through something, we had to come through those trials and tribulations to get where we are today, and if there's something I would say is, don't take what you've done for granted. For others. Put yourself in their shoes. Because right now what's going on is that people are really really angry at the problem, and the problem is what we are facing today. And as you can see right now, people are acting out over that -- and rightfully so. Because if you protest quietly, you go quiet, okay, and then now, this is what they're doing -- now I'm not condoning the looting, but to be heard, what is that?