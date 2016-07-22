Josh Norman: 'I don't care too much' about Beckham

Appearing on NFL HQ, just a few days after Beckham's comments in GQ magazine about Norman's relevance debuted, Norman seemed anxious to get on with life. He addressed the controversy on Thursday as well in an interview with Business Insider.
"I really ain't got (no thoughts on Beckham's comments) to be honest with you," Norman said Friday morning on NFL Network. "I'm all out of thoughts, you guys got 'em all ... I don't too much care about him, I had what I had to say yesterday when I was asked about it at CC's celebrity basketball game. I think that's pretty much where I stand on everything."
When asked if the comments made him angry or got under his skin, Norman had this:
"Nah man, I don't really care to be honest. I really don't. I mean, the guy said what he said, it is what it is. It really is. I don't take it, no use for it. I mean, I know there's no tool to be technical in any kind of way. I don't know. Shots thrown, shots fired. Am I going to shoot back? For what? I don't have to, there's nothing I'm going to shoot at. Is he a target? I'm gonna see it in the game, I'm not gonna see it on the outside of the game. I'm going to do what I do, play a physical style of ball and we'll see."
After watching Norman entertain reporters for hours during Super Bowl media week on this very subject, it was easy to pick up on his stark difference in demeanor. This is good news for those of us tired of following the long-distance game of insult ping pong. We know every moment of their Week 15 cage match from 2015 will be dragged through the public eye once again heading into the first Redskins-Giants matchup on Sept. 25. Until then, Norman seems content to give it a rest.