Josh Norman helps pull Panthers past Jaguars

Published: Sep 13, 2015 at 10:12 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Josh Norman returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Carolina Panthers did just enough offensively to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-9 in the teams' season opener Sunday.

Norman provided the big play in the third quarter when stepped in front of a pass intended for rookie running back T.J. Yeldon near the sideline and went untouched the other way for a 30-yard score. Norman pointed at Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles as he trotted toward the end zone and then waved bye-bye.

Carolina managed just 263 yards in winning its second consecutive opener.

Cam Newton, playing in his first game since signing a five-year, $104 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed, completed 18 of 31 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 35 yards and threw an interception.

