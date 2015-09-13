Josh Norman helps pull Panthers past Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Josh Norman returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Carolina Panthers did just enough offensively to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-9 in the teams' season opener Sunday.
Norman provided the big play in the third quarter when stepped in front of a pass intended for rookie running back T.J. Yeldon near the sideline and went untouched the other way for a 30-yard score. Norman pointed at Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles as he trotted toward the end zone and then waved bye-bye.
Carolina managed just 263 yards in winning its second consecutive opener.
Cam Newton, playing in his first game since signing a five-year, $104 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed, completed 18 of 31 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 35 yards and threw an interception.
