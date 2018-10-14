Around the NFL

Josh Norman faces no further discipline after benching

Published: Oct 14, 2018 at 02:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

The Washington Redskins' struggles against Drew Brees on Monday Night Football were exacerbated by Josh Norman's benching by coach Jay Gruden in the second half of the 43-19 loss.

Gruden benched Norman for listening to music on headphones in the locker room at halftime while the coach was addressing the team, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Norman didn't realize Gruden was speaking when he put the headphones on, which prompted Gruden to yank the headphones off his head, leaving Norman in a momentary state of disbelief, sources told Rapoport.

Instead of arguing with Gruden, Norman removed himself from the situation and headed to the bathroom. Gruden didn't like Norman's response to the situation by walking away, and decided to bench him, per Rapoport.

Norman and Gruden later talked about what happened and put it behind them. There will be no additional discipline, Rapoport reported.

The incident was first reported by podcaster Kevin Sheehan.

The decision to bench Norman didn't have much outcome on the game -- the Saints had already scored 26 points on the Redskins with Norman on the field in the first half.

It'll be interesting to see how Norman and the Redskins respond this week against the Carolina Panthers. His rocky performance against the Saints -- he allowed two touchdowns on two targets, and a 158.3 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus -- led many to initially believe Norman was benched for performance reasons.

Playing against the Panthers, his former team, could present Norman will the perfect opportunity to prove he's still one of the game's top corners. It also gives the Redskins a chance to show they are indeed one of the best defensive units in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Ambitious Cowboys confront bottom line in season finale

Dan Hanzus recaps the season finale of HBO's Hard Knocks, which chronicles the final roster of the 2021 Dallas Cowboys and the continuing ambition of owner Jerry Jones. 
news

Mac Jones not surprised he won starting job, plans to stay in touch with Cam Newton

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones said Tuesday he wasn't shocked by the outcome of the Patriots' QB competition, explaining he always approached his first season as if he was the quarterback atop the depth chart. 
news

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Ravens practice squad

Le'Veon Bell is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Saints release veteran RB Latavius Murray

The Saints released ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ on Tuesday, according to the league's transaction wire. 
news

Patriots Hall of Fame RB Sam 'Bam' Cunningham dies at 71

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame and a legendary college player at USC, has died at age 71.
news

Buccaneers add WR Chris Godwin (quad) to injury report

The Buccaneers listed WR Chris Godwin as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a quad injury. Godwin wasn't on the injury report Monday.
news

Seahawks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test prior to home games

Seattle announced on Tuesday its COVID-19 policy for all fans who plan to attend games inside of Lumen Field this season.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady still upset with 'very pointless' jersey number changes

After years of playing the game with certain focuses in mind, Tom Brady recently expressed why the NFL's jersey number change rule still upsets him entering his 22nd season. 
news

Mike Tomlin 'optimistic' T.J. Watt deal will 'get done,' All-Pro OLB will practice and play this week

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt didn't play a down in the preseason while attempting to leverage a contract extension. But despite that, his head coach believes he'll practice on Wednesday, play on Sunday against the Bills, and to boot, play well.
news

Seahawks set to adjust LT Duane Brown's contract, convert roster bonuses into guarantees

Seattle is welcoming veteran tackle Duane Brown back with a restructured deal that will give him some added financial security entering the 2021 season.
news

Jon Gruden doesn't 'really feel pressure' ahead of fourth season with Raiders

Year four as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders will come with postseason expectations for Jon Gruden. General manager Mike Mayock, entering just his third year, made that clear last week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Cowboys expect to have La'el Collins for Week 1, plus other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW