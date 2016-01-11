Around the NFL

Josh Norman embraces challenge of playing Seahawks

Published: Jan 11, 2016 at 04:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As Blair Walsh's field-goal attempt sailed wide left Sunday afternoon in Minnesota, perhaps Vikings fans weren't the only ones lamenting the loss.

Carolina Panthers fans weren't thrilled at the prospect of facing a streaking Seattle Seahawks squad as opposed to the victor of the Green Bay Packers-Washington Redskins tussle.

Within the Panthers' locker room, however, those sentiments were quickly dismissed.

"Why? Why would you want anything in life that is easy?" corner Josh Norman said Monday, via Black and Blue Review. "Shoot, man, if you don't go for it head on, then how can you say you are the best at anything? I think that is the way we are in our society. We want things the easy way and stuff to be given to us. We don't want to work for it. We want things to be handed to us. And I don't think that's the way it should be done. I think the way it has been set up is the right way."

Safety Roman Harper echoed Norman's sentiments.

"I didn't want to play anyone else," he told NFL Media's Tiffany Blackmon. 

The Seahawks have won seven of their last eight contests, including Sunday's playoff tilt. The two-time reigning NFC champions enter the divisional bout with a potent offense led by Russell Wilson and a defense Michael Bennett called "better than any over the past four years."

The Panthers seem ready for the matchup, though.

"At this point in the season, everyone you play against is going to be a very good football team," coach Ron Rivera said Monday in regard to the Seahawks matchup.

At 15-1, the Panthers can lean on their 27-23 Week 6 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle for confidence.

"It helped validate who we are as a football team," Rivera said of the win.

Sunday will mark the sixth time the teams have played since Wilson was drafted. The Panthers always play the Seahawks tough, especially in Carolina.

With MVP frontrunner Cam Newton and one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Panthers have no reason to cower and hide.

As Norman noted, to be the best you need to beat the best. The Panthers can do just that on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

After missing one start due to a thumb injury, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s Week 11 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, is questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits he doesn't need more motivation for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Chiefs when it comes to facing his brother Travis or his former coach Andy Reid.
news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 