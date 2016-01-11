Josh Norman embraces challenge of playing Seahawks

"Why? Why would you want anything in life that is easy?" corner Josh Norman said Monday, via Black and Blue Review. "Shoot, man, if you don't go for it head on, then how can you say you are the best at anything? I think that is the way we are in our society. We want things the easy way and stuff to be given to us. We don't want to work for it. We want things to be handed to us. And I don't think that's the way it should be done. I think the way it has been set up is the right way."