Josh Norman: Dave Gettleman 'winning for' Redskins

Three of Washington's most important players landed with the Redskins as a byproduct of decisions made by Gettleman. Josh Norman signed with Washington after Gettleman withdrew his franchise tag when both were a member of the Carolina Panthers. Landon Collins inked a big-money contract with the Redskins this offseason after Gettleman let him walk for nothing in free agency. And new rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins landed in Washington after the Giants selected Duke product Daniel Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft instead of the Ohio State signal-caller.