Josh Norman can only 'laugh' at Odell Beckham's jab

During a Facebook Live chat with Business Insider reporter Scott Davis on Thursday, Norman was asked about Beckham's potshot in an upcoming issue of GQ about the Redskins cornerback gaining relevance in NFL circles, only due to the ongoing feud between the two players.
"I don't even know how you respond to that other than laugh," Norman replied, via the Washington Post. "I don't know what you get out of that. I don't know, man. There's a time when people who honor themselves will fall short, so when that day comes, we'll just see."
Norman's amusement and subtle jab about Beckham's penchant for self-promotion came in response to the following quote from the Giants wide receiver:
"It goes back to what I was saying. If I wasn't playing him twice a year, maybe people wouldn't bring it up as much. But now it'll be a lot more media attention for him, attention that I don't really look for, attention that I don't need. The reason that he's become so relevant is because of me."
Both players have seemingly gone out of their way to avoid the high road ever since their over-the-top Week 15 matchup that ultimately led a new automatic ejection rule for repeated unsportsmanlike conduct.
Fortunately for Norman and Beckham, there's no penalty for unsportsmanlike rhetoric.
UPDATE: *Norman further addressed Beckham's comments during an appearance on NFL Network's *NFL HQ on Friday morning. "I don't really care to be honest. I really don't," Norman said.