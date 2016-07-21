Around the NFL

Josh Norman can only 'laugh' at Odell Beckham's jab

Published: Jul 21, 2016 at 12:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The verbal slap fight between Odell Beckham and Josh Norman continues unabated.

During a Facebook Live chat with Business Insider reporter Scott Davis on Thursday, Norman was asked about Beckham's potshot in an upcoming issue of GQ about the Redskins cornerback gaining relevance in NFL circles, only due to the ongoing feud between the two players.

"I don't even know how you respond to that other than laugh," Norman replied, via the Washington Post. "I don't know what you get out of that. I don't know, man. There's a time when people who honor themselves will fall short, so when that day comes, we'll just see."

Norman's amusement and subtle jab about Beckham's penchant for self-promotion came in response to the following quote from the Giants wide receiver:

"It goes back to what I was saying. If I wasn't playing him twice a year, maybe people wouldn't bring it up as much. But now it'll be a lot more media attention for him, attention that I don't really look for, attention that I don't need. The reason that he's become so relevant is because of me."

Both players have seemingly gone out of their way to avoid the high road ever since their over-the-top Week 15 matchup that ultimately led a new automatic ejection rule for repeated unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fortunately for Norman and Beckham, there's no penalty for unsportsmanlike rhetoric.

UPDATE: *Norman further addressed Beckham's comments during an appearance on NFL Network's *NFL HQ on Friday morning. "I don't really care to be honest. I really don't," Norman said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Eagles

The New York Jets downgraded cornerback Sauce Gardner to out due to a concussion, meaning the 2-3 Jets will have to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles with an even more patchwork secondary.
news

49ers TE George Kittle fined $13,659 for T-shirt reveal during win over Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 by the NFL for revealing a T-shirt he wore under his uniform during last Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler off injury report going into Monday night's game vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) are off the team's injury report heading into the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Ravens-Titans in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans face off in London in a Week 6 showdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; P.J. Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Broncos release pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Unable to find a trade partner, the Denver Broncos have released pass rusher Frank Clark.
news

Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles sit 12-0 all-time against the New York Jets, which is the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled in the red zone on Thursday night but QB Patrick Mahomes was thankful for the defense to step up against the Denver Broncos. 