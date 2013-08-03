Josh McNary continues transition from military to pro football

Josh McNary took another step toward playing in the NFL.
McNary, a lieutenant in the United States Army, signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts in April. The West Point graduate hadn't played a down of football since this spring's mini-camps, fulfilling his military commitment.
On Tuesday, the Colts reinstated McNary from the reserve/military list by the Colts, the Indianapolis Star reported, and he participated in his first training camp practice.
McNary passed his physical Tuesday morning, making the transition from reserve list to active roster official.
