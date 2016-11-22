Around the NFL

Josh McDaniels: I would 'love' to be head coach again

Published: Nov 22, 2016 at 04:26 AM

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wants to set the record straight.

Yes, he is interested in becoming an NFL head coach again someday. No, he is not planning on navigating a way to be Bill Belichick's successor in New England.

Those nuggets filtered out of his Tuesday press conference with beat reporters, according to the Boston Herald. McDaniels cited recent reports about him outlasting Belichick and taking over and called them "unfounded."

"I definitely would love to be a head coach again," he said, via CSN New England.

As we've noted in each of our last three head coaching list updates -- all of which have McDaniels No. 1 -- he is waiting for the right opportunity to pop up, which is why he has yet to leave the cozy confines of Gillette Stadium for a second time. Our lists can be found here (pre-season), here (quarter-season) and here (mid-season).

While it is not productive or fair to speculate on such openings at this point, one would have to assume that the quarterback, general manager and owner are all sympatico. McDaniels does not want a situation like Denver where he was motivated to burn himself out after a short time. In his next gig, he would like to delegate comfortably.

Teams can create a Patriots-like atmosphere elsewhere so long as ownership is on board, which is why McDaniels doesn't need the real thing. New England's inevitable Super Bowl push could complicate the interviewing schedule like it always seems to do, but if the right job is out there, don't be surprised if he goes out of his way to attend a meeting or two with prospective employers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders fine DC Jack Del Rio $100K for comments on Capitol riots

The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after his comments this week comparing the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

news

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, dies at 84

A six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, former running back Don Perkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced. Perkins remains the Cowboys' No. 4 all-time rushing yards leader, and he ranks fifth in rushing TDs.

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

news

Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's reaction to Dalton Schultz's absence mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

news

Raiders signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to two-year, $32M extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with $21 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factored into exit from Green Bay

Newly acquired Raiders WR Davante Adams said he still has a good relationship with his former teammate despite Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factoring into his exit out of Green Bay.

news

Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks getting reps at tight end

Atlanta QB Feleipe Franks, heading into his second season with the Atlanta Falcons, has been working out at tight end during organized team activities.

news

Ravens hosting Jason Pierre-Paul on free-agent visit

Jason Pierre-Paul is taking his charms to Charm City for a free-agent visit. The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Thursday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW