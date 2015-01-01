Josh McCown would like Marc Trestman with Bucs

The former Bears' quarterback was lightly politicking for Marc Trestman, his former head coach, to call plays this year. The Bucs have had a gaping hole at offensive coordinator ever since Jeff Tedford left the organization.
"I think Marc is an outstanding coach and an outstanding person and he has a great sense of offensive football, especially quarterback play," McCown said, via The Tampa Tribune. "I just know that, for me personally, I played my best football in my career under him. So obviously I have good things to say.
"But I've been around a bunch of different guys over the course of my career, and he was probably the most detailed with game plans and things like that. I really felt like he was on top of it."
Trestman is slowly becoming one of the more sought-after coordinators on the market right now. The Bucs are also reportedly interested in Dirk Koetter, Greg Roman and Marty Mornhinweg, but if they plan on keeping McCown at quarterback, Trestman has to be the logical favorite.
As a member of the Bears, McCown was hitting passes at a 66 percent clip and threw just one interception. His stellar season earned him the starting nod for Tampa Bay in 2014.
