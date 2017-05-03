Around the NFL

Josh McCown: 'The goal' is to win N.Y. Jets' QB job

Published: May 03, 2017 at 08:43 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Large portions of the Football Cognoscenti have the Jets written off for dead in 2017, but that's not how Josh McCown feels about his new team.

Instead of soaring toward a sky-high pick in next year's draft, the veteran quarterback is hoping to win the starting job and make an impact in New York.

"That's the goal," McCown said of winning the No. 1 role, per NJ.com. "You go in to compete and win the job. If it changes, it changes. My mindset is to come and learn the offense, do everything I can to master it this spring and training camp. Then, if I'm the guy, play the position as well as I can until it changes.

"Obviously, as a competitor, you don't expect that to change. You don't want that to change. I plan to go out and play well."

Known as one of the better teammates league-wide, McCown made it clear that he would happily accept a mentoring role if Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg wind up as the Week 1 starter.

"You don't really know something until you have to teach it," McCown said. "I want to give away what I can because, ultimately, it will help me be a better player, and it will also help Hack and Bryce."

The question is whether any of these quarterbacks can help the Jets. While McCown gives them a manageable patch under center, the 37-year-old has little around him inside an offense bereft of change-makers.

The Jets have cut bait with a rash of veterans in favor of a bona fide youth movement. McCown's team from a year ago -- the Browns -- have stories to tell about the rocky road ahead.

