Josh McCown suffers collarbone injury in Ravens' win

Published: Nov 30, 2015 at 03:07 PM
Chris Wesseling

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown is battling yet another injury after taking a hard hit in Monday night's shocking, 33-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

McCown jogged to the locker room with a collarbone injury in the middle of the fourth quarter, the result of a hit by Ravens defenders Timmy Jernigan and Courtney Upshaw on the previous series. Browns coach Mike Pettine confirmed the injury after the game.

The 36-year-old starter attempted to play through the injury but couldn't go on. He did not return to the game. He was seen by reporters wearing a sling around his shoulder after the game.

Although the home crowd was buzzing in anticipation of a Johnny Manziel sighting, it was No. 2 quarterback Austin Davis who came on for the final eight minutes. Shortly after entering the game, Davis connected on a 42-yard touchdown bomb to Travis Benjamin to tie the game, 27-27, in the closing minutes.

However, Baltimore shockingly won the game when a winning field-goal attempt by Browns kicker Travis Coonswas blocked by Brent Urban before it was returned 64 yards by Will Hill as time expired for the winning touchdown.

McCown has been the least of Cleveland's worries this season, moving the offense consistently while generating a passer rating over 95.0 in eight starts.

If not for his age (36) and a fearless playing style bordering on recklessness, the Browns would have little reason to consider the perpetually enigmatic Manziel as an alternative going forward.

UPDATE: McCown suffered a broken collarbone in the Browns' loss and is done for the season, Pettine announced Tuesday.

