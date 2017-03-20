Josh McCown signs one-year, $6 million deal with Jets

The journeyman quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, per his agent Mike McCartney. The team later confirmed the deal.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that McCown was inked to a one-year, fully guaranteed $6 million pact, suggesting the veteran has a solid chance to start. Rapoport adds that McCown can earn up to $13 million in gameplay and performance incentives.
The move tugs the 37-year-old into a bottom-of-the-barrel quarterback room that includes third-year passer Bryce Petty and roaming enigma Christian Hackenberg.
The Jets are hardly a team trying to win next season. Facing a full-on rebuild, New York has the look of a club already peering ahead to next year's quarterback-rich draft class.
With a 2-20 record over his past three seasons, McCown has bounced from one awful team to the next after shining as Jay Cutler's backup with the Bears in 2013. He boasts a strong arm and plus athleticism -- and he's an excellent teammate -- but McCown has been a walking M.A.S.H. unit over the past three seasons in Cleveland and Tampa Bay.
While McCown gives the team an experienced starter, the Jets easily could decide to get a long look at Petty -- or even the tucked-away Hackenberg -- before swinging for the fences on a rookie quarterback next offseason. Try to contain your excitement.