Josh McCown raves about Browns' 'rare' O-line talent

"I knew they were physically good, you see it on tape, but these guys are so smart," McCown said Thursday, per the team's official website. "It's rare to get a group of five guys that can really see the field the way they do. I've said this all along, they were a big reason why I wanted to come here. After being with them now the last five or six weeks, had I known it was this good, I might not have even had to take a visit (before signing). They're really sharp. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with them."