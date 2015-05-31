Josh McCown: No QB battle removed distractions

The lack of a battle with Johnny Manziel was assured when coach Mike Pettine signaled that McCown was clearly in the pole position early this month.
The veteran is glad he doesn't have to deal with the hoopla Brian Hoyer had to go through last season in a battle with Johnny Football.
"More than anything, for me, I just believe it takes away from any kind of distraction that you can have and the team can just move in one direction, regardless of who that guy is,'' McCown said last week, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "It's helpful to just say, 'this is our guy until something happens and he's not our guy.'
"But I agree with that philosophy and that approach. It doesn't take anything away from our group and it doesn't take away from what Johnny and Thad (Lewis) and Connor (Shaw) are doing. We're all working together."
Barring an injury or a huge turnaround in play from Manziel, McCown will be under center for the Browns in Week 1.
