Josh McCown medically cleared, practices fully

McCown told reporters he was "moving in the right direction" to be able to play Sunday versus the New York Jets. Browns coach Hue Jackson didn't announce a starter Wednesday.
"Definitely been medically cleared to play," Jackson said of McCown. "We'll see how it goes throughout the week''
Getting in a full day of practice Wednesday is a great sign for McCown's availability.
With Cody Kessler in concussion protocol and not expected to play this week, McCown should step back into the starting gig ahead of Kevin Hogan. The rookie passer made plays with his feet, but was in over his head in the passing game after entering last week's loss to the Bengals.
While injury prone, McCown is a solid passer who has proved he can move the offense. Getting the vet back on the field should especially open up the deep passing game. While Kessler displayed solid poise and accuracy, the field-stretching element was noticeably absent. With McCown returning, expect more deep shots to Terrelle Pryor inserted back onto the play-call sheet.
Once Kessler is cleared, it will be interesting to see whether Jackson sticks with McCown or continues to give the rookie on-field experience as the Browns look toward the future.