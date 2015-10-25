Josh McCown injures shoulder in Browns' loss to Rams

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Josh McCown left with a shoulder injury during the fourth quarter of the team's 24-6 loss to the St. Louis Rams and did not return.
Television cameras showed McCown holding his right arm as he made his way to the team's locker room. McCown underwent X-rays, but coach Mike Pettine told reporters after the game he didn't know the severity of the injury. Pettine said he's prepared to start backup Johnny Manziel next week if McCown can't play.
McCown took a couple of big hits during the loss. Early in the contest, McCown appeared to briefly hurt his arm when he ran out of bounds and into a sideline retaining wall. McCown fell when he ran into the wall and seemed to have pain in his right arm when he returned to the sideline. However, he returned to the game.
McCown connected on 26 of 32 passes for 270 yards in the loss.