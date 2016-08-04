Around the NFL

Josh McCown: I've spoken to Browns about trade talk

Published: Aug 04, 2016 at 07:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Josh McCown has heard the whispers.

With the Dallas Cowboys on the prowl for a quarterback, the veteran Browns passer acknowledged Thursday that the Cleveland brass have spoken with him about a potential trade.

"Just leave it like that," McCown said, per Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com. "We're on the same page."

Coach Hue Jackson shot down McCown-to-Dallas rumblings during his Thursday presser, saying "There is nothing to it as far as we're concerned. I've heard about it, obviously I have, but I feel good that he's here. He's a Cleveland Brown and I know nothing else about the other part of it."

The Browns have given all their first-team camp snaps to Robert Griffin III, leaving McCown as a possible trade candidate for Dallas, who lost backup passer Kellen Moore this week to a broken ankle.

The trade makes sense on another level: McCown is from Texas and acknowledged that if he were to go anywhere, Dallas would be his pick. The 37-year-old journeyman went out of his way to note that he wears No. 12 as a tribute to Roger Staubach.

"The Cowboys, if you grew up in Texas, is near and dear to everybody's heart," McCown said, "But once you cross over into the business portion of this life, those allegiances kind of fly out the window and you have a job to do. And so for me, my job and my heart is here -- and doing everything I can to help the Cleveland Browns be good. So that's what I'm about.

"And like I've told you guys before," McCown said, "you spend five minutes in this city and it's easy to be all in because of how people feel about this team."

The Browns also have Austin Davis and rookie Cody Kessler on the roster behind Griffin. Davis is a run-of-the-mill backup who won't go AWOL on the team ala Johnny Manziel. Kessler bonded quickly with coach Hue Jackson before the draft and remains a dark horse to see starts down the road.

McCown isn't a long-term target for the youth-infused Browns, but he's also potentially their best quarterback for 2016. He's also an unmatched leader in the locker room, which has plenty of value for a team with one of the league's youngest rosters.

The Browns can't just trade McCown for a bag of wet spoons. The Cowboys are in a pinch, meaning Cleveland shouldn't settle for anything less than something that will help this team continue to grow.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'

The Trey Lance Era in San Francisco got off to a rough start Sunday in a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lance told reporters after the game that he has "a lot of stuff to clean up, for sure."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers back injury in loss to Dolphins

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones injured his back during Sunday's 20-7 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team announced. Jones was not made available to the media after the game.

news

Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle in overtime win over Bengals

The Steelers fear that star pass rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the fourth quarter of their 23-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.

news

NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

America will never forget. On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for season opener vs. Bears

George Kittle missed each of the 49ers' practices this past week and he'll miss the season opener, as well. Kittle, who's dealing with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the host Bears.

news

Matt Patricia expected to be Patriots' offensive play-caller vs. Dolphins

Matt Patricia, whose official title with the Patriots is senior football advisor, is expected to be their play-caller on offense against the Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning.

news

Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas active vs. Falcons; three Packers starters down?

Saints WR Michael Thomas is officially active for Sunday's season opener while 49ers TE George Kittle is officially inactive for Sunday against the Bears. Read here for more injury updates ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Le'Veon Bell KO's Adrian Peterson in exhibition boxing match between former All-Pro backs

Le'Veon Bell connected with a crushing overhand right to stop Adrian Peterson via technical knockout in the fifth round of a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout on the Social Gloves 2 card at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

news

Quenton Nelson, Colts agree to terms on four-year, $80M contract extension

Offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $80 million, including $60 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE